According to experts, California Governor Gavin Newsom will avoid getting involved in whether Diane Feinstein should resign over her prolonged absence from the Senate as Democrats continue to debate the issue.

What Happened: The House Democrats are calling for the 89-year-old senator's resignation as Feinstein’s recovery from shingles extended her months-long absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is causing delays in the confirmation of President Joe Biden‘s judicial nominations.

Feinstein has plans to retire at the end of her term in 2024.

Daniel Schnur, who teaches political communications at several California universities, told The Hill, “I don't think Newsom will get anywhere near this and will not weigh in at all."

The situation is complicated by the fact that three contenders are vying for Feinstein’s position in the 2024 election. If Newsom were to express support for any of them, it could have a substantial effect on his future political prospects.

Ro Khanna, on Wednesday calling for Feinstein's resignation, tweeted that "she can no longer fulfill her duties." At the same time, Dean Phillips said that it was "a dereliction of duty" for her to remain in the Senate.

If Feinstein decides to step down, Newsom would be responsible for selecting her replacement to serve out the remainder of her term.

However, it is expected to give the appointee an upper hand in the 2024 election, in which Democrats Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee have already declared their candidacy.

"My hunch is he stays out of it," said Eric Schickler, a political science professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

A Democrat strategist aware of California politics indicated uncertainty regarding Newsom’s involvement in the ongoing debate concerning the senator's resignation.

"It's tricky for a male politician," the strategist said, adding that it would be "dicey for him to want to big foot one of the most respected women in California politics."

