El Salvador President Nayib Bukele appeared to respond eagerly to Starlink‘s arrival in his country. SpaceX’s satellite internet is now available in more than 50 countries across the globe.

What Happened: Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s Starlink is now available in El Salvador in Central America, SpaceX said in a tweet.

With the expansion, Starlink is now available in over 50 countries including Japan, Australia, Germany, Brazil and Nigeria in addition to the United States.

The announcement also carries significance as El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin BTC/USD legal tender in 2021, pushed by Bukele, a vocal bull of the apex coin.

Starlink delivers high-speed broadband services to users using a satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. In March, Starlink expanded its services into Haiti and Ecuador and a month before in Rwanda and the Philippines.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida in late March.

According to an analysis by astronomer Jonathan McDowell, Starlink now has about 3300 operational satellites in low-Earth orbit.

