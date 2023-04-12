At a time when OpenAI’s chatGPT has sparked an unprecedented artificial intelligence race, Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus — popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto — says Twitter AI could become the “most fascinating” AI in existence.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Markus said Twitter could create the “most fascinating” or the “most insufferable” AI in existence. If it allows its data set to be used as training data for its own AI, it will have the potential to surpass all AIs in existence.

He also joked that Twitter AI would probably get things like “its and it’s” wrong because many users like him cannot seem to get it right.

Why It’s Important: Musk co-founded OpenAI, the parent of the popular chatbot called chatGPT, in 2015. He left the company in 2018, citing a conflict of interest with Tesla Inc. TSLA, his electric vehicle company’s AI pursuits.

However, last month it was reported that Musk put forward a proposal to take over OpenAI and run it himself but was promptly turned down by CEO and fellow co-founder Sam Altman and others.

Previously, it was reported that Musk plans to develop a chatGPT rival with the help of some former Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL AI scientists.

Interestingly, he is also among the 1000+ signatories demanding an immediate pause on AI system developments “more powerful” than OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

