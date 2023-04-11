Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd‘s BYDDF BYDDY Yangwang U9 EV can groove, and how!

What Happened: BYD on Monday showcased the Yangwang U9 equipped with DiSus-X intelligent body control system at its technology launch event in Shenzhen. The sportscar can dance, jump on all four and drive with only three wheels.

A video shared by the automaker shows the bright yellow car grooving and launching into the air on all four wheels. The car would be unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18.

The car employs the BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System dedicated to new energy vehicles and aimed at improving user driving experience.

“BYD DiSus system offers collaborative control in body dynamics (lateral, longitudinal, and vertical motions), which provides a foundation for the future development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS),” the company said in a statement.

The system minimizes risks of vehicle rollover, reduces occupant displacement, and protects the vehicle from damages due to snow, mud, or water.

The system has three branches- DiSus-C, DiSus-A, and DiSus-P. While DiSus-P will be first equipped on Yangwang U8, DiSus-A will be equipped on DENZA N7 and DiSus-C on a number of BYD HAN, BYD TANG, and DENZA models with hardware availability through OTA upgrades, the company added.

However, the company has no plans to foray into the U.S. market for now, revealed BYD founder Wang Chuanfu in late March.

Photo courtesy: BYD