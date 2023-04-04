Elon Musk reacted to remarks from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the trial of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Schumer said, “I believe that Donald Trump will have a fair trial that follows the facts and the law.”

“There’s no place in our justice system for any outside influence or intimidation in the legal process. As the trial proceeds, protest is an American right, but all protests must be peaceful.”

In response, Musk said, “To avoid losing the trust of the American public, it is important that our justice system pursue Democrats and Republicans with equal vigor.”

“Whichever party most puts justice before nepotism is the one that deserves trust.”

Why It Matters: Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York on Tuesday. He faces 34 felony counts stemming from an investigation surrounding the payment of hush money to an adult movie star.

Trump slammed the Democrats and President Joe Biden’s administration after the arrest in a speech made from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“The only crime I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation,” said the former president.

While Republicans had cried foul over the March 30 indictment of Trump, Schumer had said at the time that the former U.S. leader was “subject to the same laws as every American. He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law.”

