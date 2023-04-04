Butterfly Network, APE Preferred Shares And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units APE shares jumped 28.4% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings stated it agreed to settle litigation and move forward with converting its preferred stock into common shares.

shares jumped 28.4% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings stated it agreed to settle litigation and move forward with converting its preferred stock into common shares. Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY climbed 26.2% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after the company received 510(k) clearance for AI-Enable Auto B-Line Counter.

climbed 26.2% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after the company received 510(k) clearance for AI-Enable Auto B-Line Counter. Etsy, Inc. ETSY gained 3.9% to $112.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $135 to $140.

gained 3.9% to $112.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $135 to $140. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG gained 3.6% to $31.29 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs, last week, maintained Citizens Financial Group with a Buy and lowered the price target from $49 to $40.

gained 3.6% to $31.29 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs, last week, maintained Citizens Financial Group with a Buy and lowered the price target from $49 to $40. Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI shares rose 3.2% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Monday.

shares rose 3.2% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc DNMR shares gained 3.1% to $4.01 in pre-market trading. Danimer Scientific shares gained over 12% on Monday after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $6 to $7.

shares gained 3.1% to $4.01 in pre-market trading. Danimer Scientific shares gained over 12% on Monday after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $6 to $7. Encompass Health Corporation EHC shares rose around 3% to $55.67 in pre-market trading. Encompass Health will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Now Read This: Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone As Dow Jumps Over 300 Points