Nikola Names VP Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick As New Finance Chief Effective April 7, Succeeding Kim J. Brady

On March 27, Nikola Corp NKLA disclosed that Kim J. Brady would retire as CFO effective April 7, 2023.

Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick, currently serving as Nikola's Vice President, Corporate Controller, will succeed Brady as the company's new CFO.

Brady will remain employed with Nikola through April 28, 2023, as a non-executive officer in an advisory capacity to support the transition.

Pasterick began her career at KPMG LLP, where she worked in audit for seven years, serving a diverse portfolio of clients in the automotive and technology sectors.

At Nikola, Pasterick was vital in executing the organization's SPAC merger in 2020.

Nikola named Nikola Motor President Michael Lohscheller as its next CEO, effective January 1, succeeding Mark Russell, who retired and continued as a board member.

In February, Nikola reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales of $6.56 million, missing the consensus of $32.13 million.

The company delivered 20 Tre BEVs in Q4.

Operating loss for the quarter deteriorated to $(195.4) million from $(162.7) million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(166.8) million versus $(90.9) million last year.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.37) beat the consensus of $(0.43).

Price action: NKLA shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $1.50 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

