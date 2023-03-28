Nikola Names VP Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick As New Finance Chief Effective April 7, Succeeding Kim J. Brady

- On March 27, Nikola Corp NKLA disclosed that Kim J. Brady would retire as CFO effective April 7, 2023.
- Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick, currently serving as Nikola's Vice President, Corporate Controller, will succeed Brady as the company's new CFO.
- Brady will remain employed with Nikola through April 28, 2023, as a non-executive officer in an advisory capacity to support the transition.
- Pasterick began her career at KPMG LLP, where she worked in audit for seven years, serving a diverse portfolio of clients in the automotive and technology sectors.
- At Nikola, Pasterick was vital in executing the organization's SPAC merger in 2020.
- Nikola named Nikola Motor President Michael Lohscheller as its next CEO, effective January 1, succeeding Mark Russell, who retired and continued as a board member.
- In February, Nikola reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales of $6.56 million, missing the consensus of $32.13 million.
- The company delivered 20 Tre BEVs in Q4.
- Operating loss for the quarter deteriorated to $(195.4) million from $(162.7) million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(166.8) million versus $(90.9) million last year.
- Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.37) beat the consensus of $(0.43).
- Price action: NKLA shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $1.50 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
