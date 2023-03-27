What's Happening With Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares closed up 3.42% at $37.47 on Monday in sympathy with Silicon Valley Bank after First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware) Class A announced it will purchase all loans and certain other assets of SVB. The news is possibly providing relief to recent concerns in the banking sector.

So What Happened?

Our Benzinga team reported Raleigh, North Carolina-based regional bank First Citizens announced early Monday that it has entered into an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to purchase out of its receivership, all loans and certain other assets and assume all customer deposits and certain other liabilities of SVB.

The transaction is structured as a whole bank purchase with loss share coverage. The sale was done through a competitive bidding process

According to data from Benzinga Pro, WFC has a 52-week high of $53.30 and a 52-week low of $35.25.