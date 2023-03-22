Walt Disney DIS World Resort in Florida is reportedly gearing up to hold the biggest LGBTQ+ conference in the world later this year.

What Happened: Out & Equal – an activist group that campaigns for gay, lesbian and transgender rights in the workplace – will hold its 2023 workplace summit at the Walt Disney Resort from Sept. 11-14, Florida local media reported.

The move is likely to cause issues with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has previously had disagreements with Disney over LGBTQ rights.

This came after Governor DeSantis, in February, approved a new law that established a five-member board to supervise the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This district has been primarily managed by Disney as a self-governing authority for the last five decades.

Walt Disney World Resort did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Following DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education legislation – dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill by critics – Disney sharply criticized it. The new legislation prohibits conversations about gender identity or sexual orientation in Florida schools up to the fourth grade.

According to Out & Equal’s website, over 5,000 people are expected to attend its workplace summit this year. The activist group describes the event as “the preferred place to network and share strategies that create inclusive workplaces, where everyone belongs and where LGBTQ+ employees can be out and thrive.”

The group lists the Walt Disney Company as a top-tier “titanium” supporter, along with giants like Apple, Uber and Bank of America.

