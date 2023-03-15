Elon Musk‘s Tesla Inc TSLA has reportedly put together the Supercharger V4 station in the Netherlands, scheduled to be deployed later this month.

What Happened: Tesla has unveiled the 16 stalls at the Supercharger station, still under construction, in Harderwijk, reported Electrek.

EV-oriented Twitter handle “fritsvanens” shared images of the “almost ready” Supercharger station and added that a Tesla official said the supercharger will open later in March.

“#V4 #Tesla superchargers are currently revealed and tested in #Harderwijk. All 16 stalls completed. Opening in March according to a Tesla official I spoke. Super excited!” they tweeted.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Last week, it was reported that the construction of the first Supercharger V4 is underway.

Supercharger V4 is Tesla's new generation of DC fast-charging stations with a higher charge rate. The Supercharger also has a longer charging cable to enable charging for non-Tesla EVs which might have charging sockets at different positions as compared to Tesla designs.

Late in February, Tesla said select superchargers in the U.S. would be open to other EV vehicles.

By the end of 2024, Tesla aims to have at least 7,500 chargers available for non-Tesla EV owners. At the end of the fourth quarter, Tesla had 4,678 Supercharger stations and 42,419 connectors.

Also Read: The EV Revolution Has Its Share Of Obstacles, But It Isn’t Slowing Down