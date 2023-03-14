ñol


Tesla, Amazon, Western Alliance, StoneCo, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 14, 2023 9:08 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Amazon is preparing to launch its first two prototype satellites by early 2023.
  • Billionaire Kenneth Griffin controlled Citadel Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.3% stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation.
  • SentinelOne's fourth quarter revenue jumped 92% year-over-year to $126.1 million.
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after the February inflation print came in line with estimates and easing bank contagion fears led to some bottom fishing. The headline CPI rose 6% in February, down from 6.4% in January, according to data the Labor Department reported on Tuesday. On a month-over-month basis, CPI was up 0.4%, which was also in line with estimates. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 5.03% higher on Tuesday. Elon Musk and BYD Co Ltd BYDDF BYDDY have both reportedly denied a media report indicating that their collaboration on battery supplies was coming to an end.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of the e-commerce company closed 2.65% higher on Tuesday. The retail giant is preparing to launch its first two prototype satellites by early 2023 and provide internet-from-space service to the earliest Project Kuiper customers by 2024 end.

3. Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL: Shares of the company closed 14.36% higher on Tuesday. Billionaire Kenneth Griffin-controlled Citadel Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.3% stake in the company. Citadel Advisors owns around 5.8 million shares of Western Alliance, according to an SEC filing.

4. StoneCo Ltd STNE: Shares of the financial tech firm closed 5.82% higher on Tuesday. The Brazilian company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted net profit of $44.70 million, swinging back from a loss a year earlier.

5. SentinelOne Inc S: Shares of the cybersecurity company closed 3.65% higher on Tuesday. Its fourth-quarter revenue jumped 92% year-over-year to $126.1 million, which beat an average estimate of $124.66 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

