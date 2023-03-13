ñol


Meta Weighs Letting Go Of Cash-Burning Asset Kustomer Within One Year Of Acquisition

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 13, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Meta Platforms, Inc META weighed strategic alternatives for customer service company Kustomer.
  • It looks to refocus on its core business, the Wall Street Journal reports citing familiar sources.
  • In February 2022, Meta completed its acquisition of Kustomer in a deal worth $1 billion
  • Kustomer builds software to manage customer messages from multiple services on one central dashboard. 
  • Meta expected the acquisition to enable businesses to use its WhatsApp and Messenger apps for customer service.
  • Since the deal’s closing, Kustomer has burned through around $200 million between its operation and one-time expenses.
  • “In light of Meta’s efficiency efforts, we’ve decided to focus on our fastest-growing business messaging offerings, including the monetization opportunity for WhatsApp,” said Ryan Moore, a spokesman for Meta.
  • At one point, Meta contemplated selling the business outright before planning to keep a small stake in Kustomer.
  • In the planned divestiture, Kustomer’s valuation will likely be a small fraction of what Meta paid, reflecting the company’s recent financial performance.
  • Kustomer founders Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel have contacted venture firms to raise money to buy back the business and fund losses. 
  • Since Kustomer’s acquisition, its compensation costs have far outstripped that of peer customer service companies.
  • Price Action: META shares traded higher by 1.08% at $181.44 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted In: NewsAsset SalesTechMediaBriefs

