Meta Weighs Letting Go Of Cash-Burning Asset Kustomer Within One Year Of Acquisition

- Meta Platforms, Inc META weighed strategic alternatives for customer service company Kustomer.
- It looks to refocus on its core business, the Wall Street Journal reports citing familiar sources.
- In February 2022, Meta completed its acquisition of Kustomer in a deal worth $1 billion.
- Kustomer builds software to manage customer messages from multiple services on one central dashboard.
- Meta expected the acquisition to enable businesses to use its WhatsApp and Messenger apps for customer service.
- Since the deal’s closing, Kustomer has burned through around $200 million between its operation and one-time expenses.
- “In light of Meta’s efficiency efforts, we’ve decided to focus on our fastest-growing business messaging offerings, including the monetization opportunity for WhatsApp,” said Ryan Moore, a spokesman for Meta.
- At one point, Meta contemplated selling the business outright before planning to keep a small stake in Kustomer.
- In the planned divestiture, Kustomer’s valuation will likely be a small fraction of what Meta paid, reflecting the company’s recent financial performance.
- Kustomer founders Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel have contacted venture firms to raise money to buy back the business and fund losses.
- Since Kustomer’s acquisition, its compensation costs have far outstripped that of peer customer service companies.
- Price Action: META shares traded higher by 1.08% at $181.44 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
