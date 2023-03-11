'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says You Should Invest In These Two Assets Amid Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse

In the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group SIVB, and Silvergate Bank SI, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warned that a third lender could possibly follow suit and suggested that his followers invest in two major assets.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Kiyosaki advised his followers to buy gold and silver, claiming that his most recent prediction aligns with his 2008 forecast of the collapse of financial services firm Lehman Brothers.

Reaffirming his position on silver as a profitable investment during times of financial trouble, Kiyosaki tweeted last month that he agreed with Andy Schectman, president of precious metals investment firm Miles Franklin, that "silver is the most undervalued asset of a generation."

Andy Scheckman says: “Silver is the most undervalued asset of a generation.” I agree.

Read now: 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flickr