VinFast Pushes EV Production In US To 2025: Report

- Vietnam-based VinFast reportedly has pushed its U.S. electric vehicle production plan to 2025.
- The company has postponed the project citing procedural delay, reported Reuters.
- VinFast filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the U.S. in 2022.
- VinFast had proposed a $4 billion EV factory in North Carolina's Chatham County in March 2022.
- Initially, the plant was slated to start production on July 2024. The plant is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs and shell out 150,000 vehicles a year.
- "We need more time to complete administrative procedures," the report cited VinFast.
