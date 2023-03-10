Elon Musk‘s Tesla Inc. TSLA on Thursday announced more updates for its pricier electric cars, including an “Ultra-Red” paint option and high-visibility glass roof.

What Happened: In a Twitter thread, Tesla posted the new features added to its lineup for the Model S and Model X. The company also said improved brake pads had been inserted into the Plaid S and X models.

The new glass roof would be a "high-visibility” one that weighs less and lets in five times more light than before while retaining the same UV protection.

“Our new Model S roof glass lets in more light, allowing a clearer view of the sky, day or night, while maintaining the same level of heat and UV protection,” Tesla said.

Customers will now also have a round steering option instead of just the yoke.

Why It Matters: Twitter users have flagged the absence of autopilot hardware in the new feature update.

Earlier this week, Tesla reportedly began rolling out a new Full Self-Driving Beta version 11 software update.

Tesla also chopped prices on bot Model S and Model X between 4% to 9%.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares closed 4.99% lower at $172.92 and fell 1.75% after-hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

