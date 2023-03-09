Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) announced a significant revamp of its mobile app — and it appears that the music streaming giant has taken inspiration from ByteDance-owned TikTok.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Spotify unveiled a new mobile interface, calling it the "biggest evolution yet" with distinctive Home feed and automation features.

See Also: Not Apple Or Spotify: This Platform Is The Top Choice For Listening To Podcasts

The platform said the new mobile interface will give listeners a more "active role in the audio discovery process" and creators "more space to share their work."

"The world today pulls us in a million different directions," said Co-President and Chief Product & Technology Officer Gustav Soderstrom. "So the most important thing we, at Spotify, can do for creators is to reduce the distance between their art and the people who love it . . . or who would love it as soon as they discovered it."

The new Home feed enables users to swipe through music, podcasts and shows, or audiobooks to explore previews of playlists.

The interface resembles TikTok and Apple Inc.’s AAPL Music connect, according to AppleInsider.

There's also a new feed for discovery in the Search section, enabling users to "explore related genres using the hashtags within the feed."

Apart from the aforementioned updates, Spotify highlighted a new personalized AI guide called DJ, Smart Shuffle and Autoplay for podcasts. DJ was launched in beta form for Premium users in the U.S. and Canada.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Watch Users, Spotify Has Just Improved Your Music Listening Experience