Ukraine‘s state nuclear power firm said the power plant was left without electricity after a slew of Russian rockets attacked the facility.

What Happened: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is currently running on diesel generators following a Russian strike, the country's nuclear energy operator said on Thursday on Telegram.

"On the night of March 9, the enemy delivered another barbaric massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. As a result of shelling, the last line that fed the ZNPP was damaged. Now the station works on diesel generators," Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko.

Galushchenko slammed Vladimir Putin's Russia for putting "the world on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe."

