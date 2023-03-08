Boeing Nears 737 Max Deal With Japan Airlines: Report

- Boeing Co BA is said to be nearing a deal for 20 of its 737 Max planes with Japan Airlines Co JAPSY.
- The order, if realized, will beat its rival Airbus SE EADSYand its A320neo aircraft family in the race, reported Bloomberg.
- The order will constitute smaller Max 8 jets along with some of Boeing’s larger Max 10 planes.
- Also Read: Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes
- The report added that the deal is expected to be signed by the end of March.
- Boeing delivered about 35 Max aircraft globally in January and 38 commercial aircraft in total.
- Price Action: BA shares closed lower by 1.88% at $207.93 on Tuesday.
