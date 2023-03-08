ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Boeing Nears 737 Max Deal With Japan Airlines: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 5:46 AM | 1 min read
Boeing Nears 737 Max Deal With Japan Airlines: Report
  • Boeing Co BA is said to be nearing a deal for 20 of its 737 Max planes with Japan Airlines Co JAPSY.
  • The order, if realized, will beat its rival Airbus SE EADSYand its A320neo aircraft family in the race, reported Bloomberg.
  • The order will constitute smaller Max 8 jets along with some of Boeing’s larger Max 10 planes.
  • Also ReadBoeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes
  • The report added that the deal is expected to be signed by the end of March.
  • Boeing delivered about 35 Max aircraft globally in January and 38 commercial aircraft in total.
  • Price Action: BA shares closed lower by 1.88% at $207.93 on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaGeneralBriefsEurasia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved