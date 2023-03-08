Boeing Nears 737 Max Deal With Japan Airlines: Report

by

Boeing Co BA is said to be nearing a deal for 20 of its 737 Max planes with Japan Airlines Co JAPSY .

is said to be nearing a deal for 20 of its 737 Max planes with . The order, if realized, will beat its rival Airbus SE EADSY and its A320neo aircraft family in the race, reported Bloomberg.

and its A320neo aircraft family in the race, reported Bloomberg. The order will constitute smaller Max 8 jets along with some of Boeing’s larger Max 10 planes.

Also Read : Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes

: Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes The report added that the deal is expected to be signed by the end of March.

Boeing delivered about 35 Max aircraft globally in January and 38 commercial aircraft in total.

Price Action: BA shares closed lower by 1.88% at $207.93 on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaGeneralBriefsEurasia