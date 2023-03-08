Amazon Prepares To Cut More Fluff, Shut 8 Amazon Go stores In Seattle, San Francisco, NYC

- Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN is permanently closing eight cashier-less Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle, San Francisco, and New York.
- The eight stores will remain open until April 1, TechCrunch reports.
- "We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores, " an Amazon spokesperson stated.
- The latest closures come a year after Amazon shared plans to close 68 brick-and-mortar retail stores across the U.S. and the U.K.
- The store closures included its Amazon Books bookstores, pop-up shops in various markets, and 4-star stores. Amazon said it would continue to work on its cashier-less grocery stores and other new concepts.
- Amazon paused an expansion of its line of Amazon Fresh Grocery stores to better compete with mainstream supermarkets.
- Amazon paused construction on its second headquarter in Virginia last week and laid off 18,000 employees earlier this year.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.14% at $93.68 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
