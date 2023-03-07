What's Going On With C3.ai Stock Today

C3.ai Inc AI shares are trading lower by 5.21% to $25.94 during Tuesday's session. Weakness may be due to a selloff after AI-related stock surged in the past month.

C3.ai shares also saw marked strength last week and were trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued strong guidance. The move lower in shares during Tuesday's session could be due to profit-taking.

What Happened Last Week?

C3.ai had reported a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, ahead of the expected 22-cent loss, on revenues of $66.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $64.25 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company said subscription revenue for the quarter was $57 million, constituting 85.6% of total revenues

C3.ai has a 52-week high of $30.92 and a 52-week low of $10.16.