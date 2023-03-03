Tesla, Nio Supplier CATL Pushes For Increased Safety Standards In Energy Storage Industry

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, called on the Chinese government to step up safety and quality standards in the battery energy storage industry.

What Happened: Zeng Yuqun, the chairman of CATL, called for a series of reforms and “nuclear power levels” of supervision, reported Bloomberg.

“In recent years, the domestic battery energy storage industry has grown rapidly but the products are of inconsistent quality, providing new safety and reliability challenges to the grid-connected operations of large capacity battery storage systems,” Zeng said, according to the report.

Last year, Zeng, who is also a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, called for efficient utilization and improved level of recycling of lithium, as reported by China Daily.

Why It’s Important: Major electric vehicle companies including Tesla are dependent on CATL for their batteries. Apart from Tesla, China-headquartered CATL also supplies batteries to other EV makers such as Nio Inc. NIO.

Earlier, in February, Ford Motor Co. F made a $3.5 billion investment to build the first lithium iron phosphate battery plant in the U.S. with the battery maker.

