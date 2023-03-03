Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes

by

Hong Kong-based low cost carrier Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) has ordered for 15 Boeing Co BA 737-9 airplanes. The financial terms were not disclosed.

GBA said the 737-9 will form the backbone of its future fleet as it seeks to operate more flights between Hong Kong and major cities in Asia and Mainland China.

The 737-9 is designed to seat more than 190 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

GBA is an all-Boeing carrier currently operating a fleet of three 737-800 jets with flights to four destinations, including Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul.

"GBA's commitment for 737-9s is a major endorsement of our 737 MAX family and its ability to serve new markets," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

