Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 3, 2023 4:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Hong Kong-based low cost carrier Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) has ordered for 15 Boeing Co BA 737-9 airplanes. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The agreement also includes a commitment for five 787 Dreamliners to support GBA's long-term plan to launch international long-haul service.
  • GBA said the 737-9 will form the backbone of its future fleet as it seeks to operate more flights between Hong Kong and major cities in Asia and Mainland China. 
  • The 737-9 is designed to seat more than 190 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles.
  • GBA is an all-Boeing carrier currently operating a fleet of three 737-800 jets with flights to four destinations, including Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul.
  • "GBA's commitment for 737-9s is a major endorsement of our 737 MAX family and its ability to serve new markets," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $210.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

