Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes

- Hong Kong-based low cost carrier Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) has ordered for 15 Boeing Co BA 737-9 airplanes. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement also includes a commitment for five 787 Dreamliners to support GBA's long-term plan to launch international long-haul service.
- GBA said the 737-9 will form the backbone of its future fleet as it seeks to operate more flights between Hong Kong and major cities in Asia and Mainland China.
- The 737-9 is designed to seat more than 190 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles.
- GBA is an all-Boeing carrier currently operating a fleet of three 737-800 jets with flights to four destinations, including Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul.
- "GBA's commitment for 737-9s is a major endorsement of our 737 MAX family and its ability to serve new markets," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $210.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
