Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew-6's Dragon Capsule Docks Successfully At International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour arrived at the International Space Station, or ISS, on Friday and successfully docked to the complex at 1:40 a.m. EST.

What Happened: Endeavour docked to the station’s Harmony module while the station was 260 statute miles over the Indian Ocean, NASA said in a statement. Elon Musk-led SpaceX and NASA launched Crew-6 to orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday.

“Docking confirmed!” SpaceX tweeted, and then shared another tweet soon after showing the Dragon capsule docked to the ISS.

The docking was expected at about 1:17 a.m. EST but was slightly delayed as mission teams completed troubleshooting a faulty docking hook sensor on the SpaceX Dragon. SpaceX, however, developed a software override for the faulty sensor, said NASA.

Crew-6 will now join Expedition 68 which comprises NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann, and Josh Cassada, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Anna Kikina.

The crew will live and work together until Crew-5 members return to Earth a few days later. Crew-6 includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

