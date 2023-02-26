Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Friday as the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.6% in January and 4.7% from the prior year, above economists’ average estimate of 4.3%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.69% lower while the S&P 500 lost 1.05% on Friday. The Dow Jones ended 1.02% lower. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 2.57% lower on Friday. Tesla investor Ross Gerber decided to withdraw his nomination for a seat on the company’s board as an activist investor and said he was looking forward to the upcoming Investor Day on March 1.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of the e-commerce giant closed 2.42% lower on Friday. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos received France's highest honor at a private ceremony hosted by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace last Thursday, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

3. Union Pacific Corporation UNP: Shares of the company closed 0.36% higher on Friday. The company board is seeking a new CEO after chief Lance Fritz has stepped down. The announcement comes after hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners called for Fritz to be replaced, reported CNBC.

4. Woodside Energy Group WDS: Shares of the Australian petroleum exploration and production company closed 0.62% lower on Friday. It reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.16 billion which rose 77.6% from a year earlier.

5. Cingulate Inc. CING: Shares of the biopharmaceutical company rose 43.12% higher on Friday after it announced positive top-line results from its Fed/Fast Study of Lead Asset CTx-1301 for ADHD.

