Trump Supporter Or Not? Mike Tyson's MAGA Hat Causes Stir Online

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
February 26, 2023 8:29 PM | 1 min read
Mike Tyson was seen wearing a “MAGA” hat at the Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury fight that took place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

What Happened: During the boxing match, the former heavyweight boxing champion was seen wearing a MAGA hat, but it wasn’t the usual red headwear associated with former President Donald Trump, instead it read — Make Africa Great Again.

A photo of Tyson wearing the MAGA hat was shared on Twitter by Fox Sports Australia Boxing commentator Ben Damon, the tweet was first noted on HITC.

Why It Matters: Tyson’s MAGA hat soon lead to a flurry of comments on Twitter.

Although, some were able to see that Tyson was taking a dig at Trump through the hat.

In 2015, Tyson did support Trump for president saying he wanted America run “like a business,” reported Huffington Post.

Read Next: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Subpoenaed In Jan.6 Capitol Riots Probe: NYT

