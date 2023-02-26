Trump Supporter Or Not? Mike Tyson's MAGA Hat Causes Stir Online

Mike Tyson was seen wearing a “MAGA” hat at the Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury fight that took place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

What Happened: During the boxing match, the former heavyweight boxing champion was seen wearing a MAGA hat, but it wasn’t the usual red headwear associated with former President Donald Trump, instead it read — Make Africa Great Again.

A photo of Tyson wearing the MAGA hat was shared on Twitter by Fox Sports Australia Boxing commentator Ben Damon, the tweet was first noted on HITC.

Why It Matters: Tyson’s MAGA hat soon lead to a flurry of comments on Twitter.

Although, some were able to see that Tyson was taking a dig at Trump through the hat.

In 2015, Tyson did support Trump for president saying he wanted America run “like a business,” reported Huffington Post.

