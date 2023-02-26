Trump Supporter Or Not? Mike Tyson's MAGA Hat Causes Stir Online

Mike Tyson was seen wearing a “MAGA” hat at the Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury fight that took place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
What Happened: During the boxing match, the former heavyweight boxing champion was seen wearing a MAGA hat, but it wasn’t the usual red headwear associated with former President Donald Trump, instead it read — Make Africa Great Again.
A photo of Tyson wearing the MAGA hat was shared on Twitter by Fox Sports Australia Boxing commentator Ben Damon, the tweet was first noted on HITC.
Worth noting Mike Tyson’s MAGA hat reads ‘Make AFRICA Great Again’ #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/e5s9fXhX1i— Ben Damon (@ben_damon) February 26, 2023
Why It Matters: Tyson’s MAGA hat soon lead to a flurry of comments on Twitter.
Did I just see Mike Tyson in the crowd with a maga hat pic.twitter.com/aqWnr3lFCW— Nate (@NateGuildea) February 26, 2023
Although, some were able to see that Tyson was taking a dig at Trump through the hat.
Gotta feeling many of the people triggered by Mike Tyson wearing a MAGA hat will still be OUTraged even after they realize it's kind of a troll:— Nitish Singh (@IamNitishSingh) February 26, 2023
Make Africa Great Again pic.twitter.com/TWdCxUx64D
In 2015, Tyson did support Trump for president saying he wanted America run “like a business,” reported Huffington Post.
