What's Going On With AMD Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
February 23, 2023 2:15 PM | 1 min read
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 3.10% to $78.99 in sympathy with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which reported strong first-quarter results.

What Happened With NVIDIA Earnings?

Nvidia said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 21% year-over-year to $6.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%.

The chip giant reported quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat estimates of 81 cents per share...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $125.67 and a 52-week low of $54.57.

