Donald Trump took potshots at fellow Republican Ron DeSantis on social media, calling into question the latter’s popularity.

What Happened: Trump said Monday on Truth Social media that despite the Florida governor’s “big buildup” and “money spent,” only 139 people showed up at DeSantis’ visit to Staten Island, New York.

“FoxNews is disappointed that his Polls are crashing. Paul Ryan very unhappy. He’s a RINO in disguise, that’s why! This is 2016 all over again,” said Trump.

The former U.S. leader was referring to DeSantis’ New York visit on Monday to meet with members of law enforcement, reported ABC7 New York.

Dozens packed the room where DeSantis spoke, lining up early to ensure a place, according to the report.

Earlier, Trump said in a separate post that “Ron DeSanctimonious wants to cut your Social Security and Medicare, closed up Florida & its beaches, loves RINOS Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, and Karl Rove.”

The former president called all the people he mentioned “disasters” and DeSantis a “RINO [Republican In Name Only].”

Why It Matters: DeSantis supported privatizing medicare and social security in 2012 when he was campaigning for Congress, reported CNN.

At the time, DeSantis reportedly was in favor of Ryan’s budget proposals surrounding medicare and social security.

A YouTube video, first noted on CNN, shows DeSantis saying he embraces proposals made by Ryan.

In January, it was reported that Trump wanted to paint DeSantis as an “establishment hawk” who would cut social security.

