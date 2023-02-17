New Real Estate Savings Bonds Offer 7.00% APY

Investing in real estate has long been recognized as a path to building wealth while generating passive income, but it’s an asset class that’s historically been out of reach for most people because it’s so expensive to buy property.

But now, one financial technology (fintech) company is offering real estate bonds that are accessible to everyone.

For as little as $10, everyday investors can buy Compound Banc’s real estate bond and receive a fixed 7.00% annual compound return on their investments — 125% more than the national average savings rate.

Compounding is what happens when earnings — either from capital gains or interest — are reinvested to generate additional earnings over time.

Using the Compound Banc calculator, you can figure out how much you will earn from your investment over a given period of time. Say your initial deposit was $100 and you have a monthly auto purchase of $10 – at a 7.00% APY, you would have $231.91 after one year or $2,228.80 after five years.

How It Works

Compound Banc’s digital app allows investors to purchase real estate bonds, and the company either lends the funds to cash-generating real estate or invests in the properties. The borrowers pay back Compound Banc with interest on the loans. Compound bonds don’t have a maturity date, so investors can keep earning for as long as they want or cash them out at any time with the click of a button.

This fintech doesn’t charge fees for maintenance, setup, redemption or advisers, which eliminates many roadblocks to real estate investing.

Compound Banc invests in high-value real estate assets consisting of residential, commercial and industrial properties, which results in a diversified portfolio of stable, income-producing properties and real estate-related debt.

It uses technology and data science to implement its strategy of acquiring assets for less than what it believes their intrinsic value is.

Compound Banc provides fixed contractual returns because you’re investing in bonds, unlike other investments where past performance is not indicative of future success.

While you could put your money in a savings account where the average annual APY is 0.33%, you will lose purchasing power each year because the rate won’t keep up with inflation. Buying Compound Banc’s real estate bond will help you grow your money faster.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.