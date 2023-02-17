Innovative Eyewear: Major Updates For This Leading Wearable Tech Company

Harrison Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY was recently interviewed by Benzinga.

Innovative Eyewear is a leading designer and manufacturer of glasses and sunglasses that help users navigate the modern world through seamlessly integrated tech. The company has consistently pushed the category forward, fusing design and technology.

Innovative recently released a 2.0 update to its flagship line of eyewear, Lucyd Lyte. It also announced major updates for its app, Vryb.

Watch the full interview here:

Featured photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice