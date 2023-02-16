Shopify, RingCentral And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

QuantumScape Corporation QS shares dipped 13% to $10.30 in pre-market after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.

shares dipped 13% to $10.30 in pre-market after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS. Iris Energy Limited IREN dropped 13% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

dropped 13% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Shopify Inc. SHOP shares declined 10.3% to $47.91 in pre-market trading despite better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also guided revenue growth in the high-teen percentages for Q1.

RingCentral, Inc. RNG dropped 9.6% to $43.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenues and issued weak revenue guidance for Q1.

dropped 9.6% to $43.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenues and issued weak revenue guidance for Q1. Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI fell 5.8% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Standard Lithium recently reported its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

fell 5.8% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Standard Lithium recently reported its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL dropped 5.5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

dropped 5.5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 4% to $16.62 in pre-market trading. CarGurus, during December, announced a $250 million share repurchase program.

fell 4% to $16.62 in pre-market trading. CarGurus, during December, announced a $250 million share repurchase program. ContextLogic Inc. WISH dropped 3.9% to $0.9085 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Wednesday.

