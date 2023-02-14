ñol


Walmart Opts To Shutdown Three US Tech Hubs And Expects Workers To Resume Office

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 7:35 AM | 2 min read
  • Walmart Inc WMT prepared to close three of its 11 U.S. technology hubs and relocate the affected workers.
  • Walmart will shut down tech offices in Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; and Carlsbad, California, Bloomberg reports citing Global Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar's internal memo. 
  • Tech employees will also have to work in the office at least twice a week, although Walmart may convert some roles into remote positions.
  • Walmart's move follows downsizing at major technology companies, including Microsoft Corp MSFTAlphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META, which struggled with the weaker economic outlook
  • Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN prepared to sell a vacant Bay Area office complex purchased 16 months ago as the firm went on a subleasing spree to reduce excess space amid the pandemic recovery-driven sales slowdown and macro headwinds.
  • Meta had shared plans to close one of its offices in New York after scaling down its expansion plans in the city.
  • Many companies, including Apple Inc AAPL and Tesla Inc TSLA, also pushed employees to resume office
  • Walmart closed the three hubs less than a year after Kumar shared plans to add new tech centers in Atlanta and Toronto and hire 5,000 staffers to work on cybersecurity, software engineering, data science, and other areas. 
  • The company's tech operation, which also has six hubs outside the U.S., employed over 20,000 worldwide as of March. 
  • The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer will pay to relocate employees in the closing tech centers. Those who quit as a result of the decision will receive severance pay.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are down by 1.50% at $143.72 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

