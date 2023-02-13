A $100 Investment In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Yield This Much Today

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years.

In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 50.65%, 83.86% and 35.56% respectively.

Tech bulls that bought top performers during the winter of 2017 and held on for the long term — despite the 2020 stock market crash and recent volatility — have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

See Also: What's Going On With AMC Shares?

Winners Since February 2018: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies and tech stocks bought back in winter 2018 would be worth today:

Bitcoin BTC/USD : $223.32

: $223.32 Dogecoin DOGE/USD : $1,249.71

: $1,249.71 Apple Inc AAPL : $353.26

: $353.26 Microsoft Corporation MSFT : $295.04

: $295.04 Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN : $136.15

: $136.15 Tesla Inc TSLA : $874.65

: $874.65 Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL : $171.63

Next: $1000 Invested In Southwest Airlines 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Image: Shutterstock