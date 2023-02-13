ñol


A $100 Investment In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Yield This Much Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
February 13, 2023 11:42 AM | 1 min read

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years.

In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 50.65%, 83.86% and 35.56% respectively.

Tech bulls that bought top performers during the winter of 2017 and held on for the long term — despite the 2020 stock market crash and recent volatility — have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since February 2018: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies and tech stocks bought back in winter 2018 would be worth today:

  • Bitcoin BTC/USD: $223.32
  • Dogecoin DOGE/USD: $1,249.71
  • Apple Inc AAPL: $353.26
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT: $295.04
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: $136.15
  • Tesla Inc TSLA: $874.65
  • Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL: $171.63

Image: Shutterstock

