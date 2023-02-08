Former President Donald Trump responded to the State Of the Union address delivered by Joe Biden on Tuesday night in a series of social media posts on Truth Social.

What Happened: Trump said, “China never respected America more than the Four Years that I was President, and it wasn’t even close.”

The former U.S. leader said China paid “our Country Hundreds of Billions of Dollars. No President has ever gotten ten cents from them.”

“President Xi is laughing at our current leadership, he wasn’t laughing before….”

Why It Matters: Trump tore into Biden’s second address to Congress and said that the incumbent was “Social Security, Medicare, and so many other things!”

The former president also attacked Biden on elocution and said the latter was “stumbling” and “bumbling” and couldn’t “get the words out.” He said, “I don’t want that to happen, but the World is watching, and it's not a pretty sight!”

Trump's tirade on Biden’s address spanned the president’s mention of a George W. Bush-era AIDs program, NATO, and the U.S. dependence on oil.

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew praise from Trump, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was attacked by him.

“Mitch McConnell looks like Hell, so bad for the Republican Party!”

