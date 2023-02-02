Putin's Ex-Speechwriter Says Coup To Oust Russian President 'Real Possibility'

Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter to Vladimir Putin, touched on the precarious position of the Russian president in the wake of the ongoing war with Ukraine.

What Happened: Talking with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Gallyamov touched on the escalating economic problems and increasing Russian death toll and said this could erode patience for “an old tyrant, an old dictator.”

“I think I know that a coup, or an elite coup broadly speaking will become possible,” said Gallyamov.

See Also: Putin's Forces Intensify Offensive In Eastern Ukraine As 1st Anniversary Of Russian Invasion Nears

“So, in one year, when the political situation changes, and there's really hated, unpopular president as the head of the country, and the war is really unpopular and they need to shed blood for this. Well, at this moment, a coup becomes a real possibility.”

Why It Matters: Gallyamov was asked if there could be a possible military coup. He said, “Well, I can say, military but it is also possible to say they will definitely have some civilian allies. So, broadly speaking, it would be [a] military elite coup, something in between.”

The former speechwriter also touched on Putin’s health and state of mind. He said, “Physically, he seems to be in good shape. Much better than he was in spring, then say April and May. But judging by his abductions he is making mistakes and he is acting erratically.”

Gallyamov, who is also a former political consultant to Putin, said in a recent column for a Russian media outfit that Putin has started to look like a "second-rate dictator."

Read Next: Putin Will Give Up Only When Inner Circle Forces Him To Stop: Expert Says Chasing Away Russian Army Not Enough