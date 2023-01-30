Elon Musk denied that he knew an anti-fascist activist whose Twitter account was said to be suspended directly on his orders.

What Happened: The Twitter and Tesla CEO said on Twitter, “I don’t know this person at all, but explicit threats of violence obviously violate Twitter ToS [Terms of Service].”

Musk made the comment on a post by Andy Ngo, a journalist known for video-recording demonstrators. Ngo asked Insider’s Pete Syme in the post why he hadn’t included that the activist in question “made repeated calls to violence, celebrated deadly violence, & instructed people on how to carry out a firebombing attack? These are clear violations of ToS.”

Why It Matters: Syme’s piece on the activist Chad Loder noted that Bloomberg had viewed an internal Twitter message which read: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk."

Loder’s account was one among several left-wing accounts suspended by Twitter in November 2022, according to Insider.

The activist said the suspension was a result of an “organized mass-reporting campaign” in which a right-wing group published a blog with instructions on how to falsely report breaches of Twitter’s rules by certain accounts with Loder’s account included on the top of the list.

When Musk took over Twitter he sent a letter to advertisers saying there was a “great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

