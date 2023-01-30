ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

What's Going On With AMD Shares?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 30, 2023 12:09 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With AMD Shares?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 2.49% to $73.52 during Monday's session. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.

What Happened With Intel?

Intel said fourth-quarter revenue fell 32% year-over-year to $14 billion, below analyst estimates of $14.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Full-year revenue was $63.1 billion, down 20% year-over year.

See Also: Why GE HealthCare Technologies Are Rising

Intel also said it prioritized rationalizing its investments and “right-sizing” the organization over the fourth quarter.

The company reported a loss of 16 cents per share in the fourth quarter, missing analyst estimates of 20 cents per share. Intel said full-year EPS was $1.94...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $132.96 and a 52-week low of $54.57.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNews

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved