Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed relations with Australia, signaling Beijing's interest in repairing soured ties.

What Happened: Xi sent a message to Governor General David Hurley to mark Australia Day and said the relations between the two countries are proceeding in "the right direction," reported Bloomberg.

The Chinese president struck a positive tone ahead of a meeting of top trade officials from the two countries that is expected to take place within months. Xi said he attached "great importance to the development of relations between the two countries."

"The two countries have reviewed the past and looked to the future, making active efforts towards the right direction of improving and growing China-Australia ties," Xi said.

The soured relations between China and Australia have been gradually improving since the election of the center-left Labor government in May, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Previously Under Albanese's predecessor Scott Morrison, China had imposed trade sanctions on Australian exports after he called for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao for trade talks in the first half of 2023.

