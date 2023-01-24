ñol


Uber Freight Bows Down To Macro Uncertainties, Lets Go Of 150 Employees

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2023 12:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER Freight fired 150 employees, about 3% of the segment's total headcount.
  • The layoffs affect the division'sdivision's digital brokerage team, CNBC reports citing Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron.
  • The downsizing comes after previous releases undertaken in 2020 in response to the pandemic.
  • Uber launched its freight unit in 2017. The unit booked $1.8 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2022, up 336% year over year.
  • Ron told employees. "We accelerated hiring last year within certain areas of our Brokerage business, planning for a different economic reality, but the volumes did not materialize as expected."
  • The affected employees will receive departure packages and support, including severance, healthcare, bonus payment, outplacement, and career support.
  • Last December, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said it did not look to downsize employee strength, even though competitors slashed staff to deal with an uncertain economic outlook.
  • Rivals from DoorDash Inc DASH to Lyft Inc LYFT downsized strength to cope with the macro headwinds.
  • Khosrowshahi has said the company took a more conservative stance on hiring and other investments. 
  • In 2020 Uber dismissed more than 6,000 employees or about 25% of the workforce.
  • Khosrowshahi added that Uber has benefited from a shift in consumer spending from retail to services. 
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.54% at $30.37 on the last check Tuesday.

