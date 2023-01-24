Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Aussies Want 'Hate Preacher' Kanye West Banned From Country

Australian politicians and anti-hate groups are demanding the government ban Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — after reports over the weekend indicated that the rapper will visit Canberra soon.

What Happened: Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission said Ye is a "hate preacher" and must not be allowed into the country, reported Bloomberg.

"His presence is dangerous because it will give him a platform to keep peddling his anti-Jewish propaganda," said Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission.

See Also: Kanye West Ghosted His Lawyers, Who Tried An Unconventional Method To Reach ‘Ye’

Ye has long been in controversies over his antisemitic remarks in the public domain. He is also banned from Twitter and Facebook for his views. Ye also lost some valuable sponsorships with clothing companies, including Adidas, because of his antisemitic views.

Over the weekend, reports indicated that Ye was planning to visit Australia to meet the parents of his new wife, Bianca Censori — an Australian entrepreneur and architect.

Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he would be inclined to refuse Ye to enter the country but it was a decision for the government to make. "His antisemitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct and his behavior is appalling, and he's not a person of good character," Dutton said.

"The Minister has the ability to stop somebody coming into our country of bad character."

Australia has earlier denied entry to controversial celebrities such as rapper Snoop Lion in 2007.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.