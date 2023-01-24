ñol


Viral TikTok: Multitasking On Your iPhone Be Tedious No More

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 11:05 AM | 1 min read
Multitasking on your Apple Inc. AAPL devices including iPhones can become tiresome at times. Whether you’re flipping between a text message and deciding what food to order for delivery or watching your favorite TV show while running errands, here’s how you can multitask like a pro.

What Happened: A viral TikTok video shared by a user who goes by the handle VT has the perfect solution for people who want to watch videos on social media platforms while multitasking. 

The user said people need to follow a few simple steps to ensure they could continue to do other tasks while also watching something on their iPhones: 

Step I: iPhone owners need to go to "Settings" and then "Accessibility." 

Step II: Tap on "Voice Control," go to "Custom Commands" and create a new command. 

Step III: Feed in a word like "next" as the command and set an action on "Run Custom Gesture," "like a swipe up."

Step IV: Go back, tap on "Application" and select any application you want for hands-free command to work on. 

The TikTok user also added a "Run Custom Gesture" for "swipe down" to make the entire experience more convenient. 

Watch the complete video here: 

@vt Well I’ll be damned #tiktokhacks #hack #handsfree #momsoftiktok #learnontiktok #umyeah ♬ original sound - VT

The TikTok user has more than two million followers on the platform. At the time of writing, at least one million users have viewed the video. 

