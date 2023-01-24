Abbott Laboratories, QUALCOMM, GE HealthCare Technologies And This Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM, which is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc, adding that she is going to stick with energy.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Abbott Laboratories ABT as his final trade.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM. "Stay long" on it, he added.

Stephanie Link of Hightower named GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC as her final trade.

