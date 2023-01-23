What In The World Is Going On With NIO Stock Monday?

NIO Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading higher by 9.80% to $12.16 Monday afternoon. Shares are rising sharply during Monday's session after investment management firm Ballie Gifford increased its stake in the EV maker. The firm now owns roughly 7.97% of outstanding American Depositary Shares (ADS) with one ADS representing one Class A common share.

Shares of Chinese companies last week were also trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening.

NIO is a leading electric vehicle maker targeting the premium segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO has a 52-week high of $26.40 and a 52-week low of $8.38.