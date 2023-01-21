330,000 Missing Children Reported in 2021 — This Startup Wants to Take That to 0

Technology is constantly adapting to solve problems in an increasingly dangerous world.

In recent years, many companies have developed technology such as Apple Inc.’s AirTag or Life360 Inc.’s GPS tracking device that helps consumers find misplaced items such as keys or keep track of where their children are. But missing children is still a massive problem in the U.S.

A total of 337,195 missing children in the U.S. were reported to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) in 2021. Of that number, an estimated 20,000 were victims of abduction.

One startup — MaxTracker — is trying to help change that by improving the hardware capabilities of the AirTag with the communal and software aspects of Life360. MaxTracker recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, allowing anyone can invest in the company for a limited time.

AirTags are great for your keys because they are typically within reach and inside your home. But they only track within about 30 feet of your phone, so they’re not great for emergencies.

Life360 can help families stay in touch and stay safe, but it fails when you don’t have your phone and GPS turned on.

MaxTracker’s products will be using GPS and 5G technology so you can keep track of your kids anytime, anywhere using an app on your phone. With a battery life of up to a year and GPS instead of Bluetooth, nobody will be left in the cold when they need the technology most.

While MaxTracker is a startup, new technologies like this can provide promising options for parents to help keep their families and belongings safe. Many solutions exist solutions, but advances in technology can expand the capabilities available to families.

