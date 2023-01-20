Vince Holding Picks Amy Levy As New Finance Chief

by

said its Chief Financial Officer, David Stefko, has decided to retire, effective February 10, 2023. Amy Levy, Vince's Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations, will succeed Stefko as the CFO.

Stefko will remain with the company in an advisor role to provide guidance and ensure a smooth transition through May 2023.

Before joining Vince in 2016, Levy served as a senior finance team member at Michael Kors.

She holds a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University.

Price Action: VNCE shares are trading lower by 0.38% at $7.80 on the last check Friday.

