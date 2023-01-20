Vince Holding Picks Amy Levy As New Finance Chief

- Vince Holding Corp VNCE said its Chief Financial Officer, David Stefko, has decided to retire, effective February 10, 2023.
- Amy Levy, Vince's Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations, will succeed Stefko as the CFO.
- Stefko will remain with the company in an advisor role to provide guidance and ensure a smooth transition through May 2023.
- Before joining Vince in 2016, Levy served as a senior finance team member at Michael Kors.
- She holds a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University.
- Price Action: VNCE shares are trading lower by 0.38% at $7.80 on the last check Friday.
