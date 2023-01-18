ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why YETI Holdings Shares Are Nosediving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 18, 2023 12:26 PM | 1 min read
Why YETI Holdings Shares Are Nosediving

YETI Holdings Inc YETI shares are trading lower by 8.43% to $41.40 after Cowen downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $47 price target.

What Else?

YETI shares may also be falling during Wednesday's session in sympathy with the broader market after U.S. retail sales slumped in December. Inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on U.S. economic growth.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales dropped 1.1% on a monthly basis in December to $677.1 billion, missing economist estimates of a 0.8% decline.

The Commerce Department also revised its November monthly retail sales growth estimate lower...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, YETI has a 52-week high of $71.33 and a 52-week low of $27.86.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNews

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved