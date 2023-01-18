Toyota Plans To Produce 750,000 Units In February

- Toyota Motor Corp TM aims for a February global production volume of approximately 750,000 units.
- The automaker is planning to produce 300,000 vehicles domestically and about 450,000 units overseas.
- The company said it would continue to carefully monitor the supply of semiconductors and other parts and work closely with related suppliers.
- Also Read: What's The Ideal Time To Charge EVs? This Toyota - WattTime Partnership Gives An Idea
- Toyota produced 740,996 vehicles globally in February last year, above the target of 700,000.
- Related: Toyota Registers ~10% US Sales Decline In 2022 As EV Sales Slump 14%
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.85% at $146.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.