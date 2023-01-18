Toyota Plans To Produce 750,000 Units In February

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM aims for a February global production volume of approximately 750,000 units.

The company said it would continue to carefully monitor the supply of semiconductors and other parts and work closely with related suppliers.

Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.85% at $146.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

