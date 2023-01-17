Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Again

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher by 10.25% to $4.04 Tuesday afternoon amid recent short squeeze volatility and bankruptcy concerns.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBBY stock has a total share float of 65.60 million, of which 38.55 million shares are sold short, representing 58.77% of shares sold short.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced last week that it will be closing more stores in 2023 as part of a restructuring process to save money. The company also said that it will consider filing for bankruptcy protection...Read More

BBBY has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $1.27.