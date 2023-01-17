ñol

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Falling Tuesday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 17, 2023 11:06 AM | 1 min read
Bank of America Corp BAC shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $34.29 Tuesday morning in sympathy with Goldman Sachs, which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

What Happened?

Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $10.83 billion.

The company's top-line results were down 16% on a year-over-year basis, which primarily reflects significantly lower revenues in Asset & Wealth Management and lower revenues in Global Banking & Markets.

Goldman additionally reported quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, which missed average estimates of $5.48 per share...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BAC has a 52-week high of $50.11 and a 52-week low of $29.31.

