Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Citi Trends CTRN - P/E: 4.08 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT - P/E: 3.67 Malibu Boats MBUU - P/E: 7.42 Jakks Pacific JAKK - P/E: 4.34 KB Home KBH - P/E: 3.86

Most recently, Citi Trends reported earnings per share at $0.24, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.31. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.35%, which has decreased by 0.27% from last quarter's yield of 1.62%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q2 to $0.4 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.27%, which has decreased by 0.52% from 4.79% last quarter.

Malibu Boats saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.43 in Q4 to $1.79 now. Jakks Pacific saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.1 in Q2 to $3.8 now. Most recently, KB Home reported earnings per share at $2.47, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $2.86. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.18%, which has increased by 0.22% from last quarter's yield of 1.96%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.