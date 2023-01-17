Canadian Asset Manager Brookfield Eye Divesting Tech Outsource Company Everise For $1B

by

Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM weighed selling technology outsourcing firm Everise for $1 billion as potential buyers flock in.

Other firms in the industry and investment funds expressed preliminary interest in acquiring Everise.

Everise, headquartered in Florida and Singapore, is an outsourcing firm serving industries like technology and health care.

Everise's customer and technical support services combine artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud-based technology.

Brookfield agreed to buy Everise from private equity firm Everstone Capital in 2020.

Price Action: BAM shares closed higher by 2.97% at $31.89 on Friday.

