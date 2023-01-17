Canadian Asset Manager Brookfield Eye Divesting Tech Outsource Company Everise For $1B

- Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM weighed selling technology outsourcing firm Everise for $1 billion as potential buyers flock in.
- Canadian asset manager Brookfield spoke with financial advisers as it prepared a possible business sale, Bloomberg reports.
- Also Read: Australia's Origin Energy Bags $10B Takeover Offer
- Other firms in the industry and investment funds expressed preliminary interest in acquiring Everise.
- Everise, headquartered in Florida and Singapore, is an outsourcing firm serving industries like technology and health care.
- Everise's customer and technical support services combine artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud-based technology.
- Brookfield agreed to buy Everise from private equity firm Everstone Capital in 2020.
- Price Action: BAM shares closed higher by 2.97% at $31.89 on Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsAsset SalesMedia